Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) received the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which was granted emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11, according to a release from Joyce’s office.
“As a doctor, I want to lead by example. While I would never ask Americans to place blind trust in the U.S. government, I have faith in American exceptionalism and innovation – and all Americans can be confident in the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and its lifesaving potential,” said Joyce. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective – and it’s also the key to defeating the virus, rebuilding the economy, and saving lives. Operation Warp Speed has harnessed the full power of America’s health care heroes, the scientific community, private industry, and the federal government to produce a safe and effective vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are subject to the same rigorous safety, quality, and efficacy screenings as any other modern vaccine. At a time when distrust in certain aspects of government is high, I have faith in the scientific community, American exceptionalism, and innovation – and confidence in this vaccine’s safety and its lifesaving potential.”
