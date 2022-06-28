Playwright Chuck Johnson of Perham, Minn., brings President Abraham Lincoln’s thoughts to life in “The Night Before Gettysburg,” a short, three-act play, that provides the audience with a peek into the 16th president’s state of mind as he put the finishing touches on his immortal “Gettysburg Address,” according to a Destination Gettysburg release.
Two performances of the play take place each day on June 30, and July 1, 2 and 3, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.
This special event is part of the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Performances are staged at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, appropriately chosen due to its connection to President Lincoln who attended a rally there following his Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863, according to the release.
This free performance is offered by Destination Gettysburg.
