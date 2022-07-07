Adams County residents were among volunteers who rappelled 10 stories down the side of the Holiday Inn in Lancaster to support VisionCorps, which serves people who are blind or vision-impaired across south central Pennsylvania.
Terra Slaybaugh took part in the Eye Drop 2022 event last month to thank VisionCorps for finding a problem with her son’s eyesight, according to a release. Her son, Sterling, participated in a KidSight free vision screening provided by VisionCorps at area preschools and nursery programs.
“VisionCorps discovered my son’s congenital cataract when he was just 3-years-old, and this discovery saved his vision,” she said. “Now, one year into recovery from cataract surgery, he has gained 90 percent of his vision back.”
Also taking part was a team called “Forever Young,” led by Patricia Young with her daughters Emma Diehl and Jenny Boyer and son-in-law-Chad Diehl.
The team raised $7,000 and rappelled in memory of Mary Anne, a sister and aunt, who was blinded after birth when she was born prematurely in the 1950s and treated with enriched oxygen in a hospital incubator, according to the release.
The rappelling experience was “too short but so incredibly fun,” said Emma Diehl.
She would “absolutely 100 percent do it again because my husband smoked me, so I need a chance to redeem myself.”
Diehl said she was “absolutely blown away by the blind and vision-impaired rappelers, what a way to for them to give back and show the world that being visually impaired or even blind does not stop or even slow them down in the least.”
“I really wasn’t apprehensive since I was put in the hands of experts. I loved the experience and I’d do it again,” Young said.
Individual rappelers commit to raising $1,000 to support VisionCorps. This year’s goal was to raise $175,000 for VisionCorps, a nonprofit organization that serves almost 2,000 people in Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, York and Adams counties, according to the release. VisionCorps’ prevention services include KidSight, which screens more than 8,000 children annually for vision loss.
Proceeds from the Eye Drop event will support VisionCorps as it provides education and prevention of blindness services, rehabilitation, and employment, including at the Lebanon rice packaging warehouse, according to the release.
“We look forward to this event all year,” said Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps president/chief executive officer. “This year we have several new rappelers – and new rappel teams from each of our locations. Several of them are blind or vision-impaired – and they’re ready to try this challenge to help raise money to support VisionCorps’ services.”
“Exhilarating. Fun. Breath-taking. Pumped. Scary. These are all words used to describe the experience of rappelling down the side of the building. I think it’s a thrill that’s hard to explain – come try it out for yourself,” Steiner said.
The 2022 event was the third year for Eye Drop, in which VisionCorps clients and employees with low vision took part. A new attraction this year was an expo presenting information about services provided by the agency, tips and equipment for those with impaired vision, and demonstrations of ways to promote healthy eyesight.
“One fun event will be our cornhole game area. Players will have an added challenge while they play: to wear glasses simulating different eye conditions such as cataracts or macular degeneration,” Steiner said.
Also scheduled are medical professionals to talk about healthy diets and how diet impacts eye conditions and technology demonstrations.
Information is at www.EyeDrop2022.org and visioncorps.net.
