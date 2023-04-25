Alisha Sanders is very excited to announce her candidacy for membership on the Gettysburg Borough Council, according to a release issued by Sanders.
“I have been a proud native and resident of Gettysburg’s 3rd ward for over 25 years and my family is deeply rooted in Gettysburg and Adams County. During this time, I came to truly value and appreciate the safety and sense of community afforded to me and my family. And I respect the rich history of this town that has become a large part of the greater American story. I’d like to continue to give back to my community and I welcome the opportunity to remain an engaged citizen by lending my experience to the council as a public servant,” she said.
Sanders began volunteering at a young age by serving on the boards of several local organizations and committees including the YWCA and Third Ward Concerned Neighbors, among others.
“In addition to my full-time work as a teacher, I have coached soccer and served as a board member for AYSO for a number of years. Today, I actively serve as a board member for the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice, a member of the YW’s Advocacy committee, and the secretary of the Lincoln Cemetery Project Association,” she said.
As a member of the borough council, Sanders said will promote civil discourse that encourages citizens to share grievances and address issues in a way that takes into consideration various perspectives, removes partisanship from local politics, and promotes the common good. Matters of health, safety, basic needs, family, and the environment are not rooted in political ideology; they are human matters, she said in the release.
“And I will work hard to meet people, develop relationships, and gain the trust of all those whom I serve so that they feel comfortable reaching out to me as their council representative. Finally, I will respect my colleagues on the board working together to preserve the integrity of this place we call home,” she said.
Sanders is a Gettysburg High School graduate and alumnus of Franklin & Marshall College where she majored in government. After college, she returned to the area and worked in the Adams County Office of Domestic Relations as a conference officer for 10 years before entering education. For the past 13 years, she has been a civics teacher and holds a master of education degree from Wilson College.
