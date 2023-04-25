Sanders

Sanders

Alisha Sanders is very excited to announce her candidacy for membership on the Gettysburg Borough Council, according to a release issued by Sanders.

“I have been a proud native and resident of Gettysburg’s 3rd ward for over 25 years and my family is deeply rooted in Gettysburg and Adams County. During this time, I came to truly value and appreciate the safety and sense of community afforded to me and my family. And I respect the rich history of this town that has become a large part of the greater American story. I’d like to continue to give back to my community and I welcome the opportunity to remain an engaged citizen by lending my experience to the council as a public servant,” she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.