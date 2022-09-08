The little one-room red brick schoolhouse along Baltimore Pike between Gettysburg and Littlestown will open its 153-year-old door to the public on Sunday, Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m.
Originally, one of seven one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout Mt. Joy Township, The Pleasant Grove School, known as “Mud College” was built in 1869. It served the educational needs of students’ grades in first through eighth grades until 1949, when one-room schoolhouses began their phased consolidation.
In 1951, at public auction, the schoolhouse, complete with interior furnishings, and exterior outhouse was purchased by Walter Crouse for the purpose of holding alumni reunions for his own kin, friends and any and all who had ever attended this quaint, beloved little school.
After nearly 50 years of reunions, family members, in 2001, donated the schoolhouse to Mt. Joy Township, with the stipulation:
“The School Building and its contents be preserved as an example of a one-room rural school house for the edification, use and enjoyment by this and future generations of persons living in and visiting the Township of Mount Joy, Adams County, Pennsylvania.”
Soon thereafter, a celebrated living history program, “A Day in A One-Room Schoolhouse” was developed based on one successfully established in Virginia. Primarily aimed at fourth and fifth graders, the curriculum, through proficient, period-clad docent teachers introduces young “scholars” during a full day’s immersion into what school was like in 1896.
Each student assumes the persona of an actual classmate who attended “Mud College” which further personalizes the experience. The program has attracted not only regional participation but has seen attendance from a number of neighboring states. In 2011, the schoolhouse was named to the National Historical Register of Historic Places.
At 12:30 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by docent led tours of the schoolhouse. A local historian and author, Elsie Darrah Morey, will offer her 2002 book, The Pleasant Grove School “Mud College” and personally sign all purchases.
Throughout the schoolyard will be various displays along with light refreshments. Live music by the Dixie Mix will play 1-2 pm.
The public is invited to attend the event at 4084 Baltimore Pike. The event is free and expanded, directed parking will be provided.
For more information, call 717-359-4500 or visit mtjoytwp.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.