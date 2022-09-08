The little one-room red brick schoolhouse along Baltimore Pike between Gettysburg and Littlestown will open its 153-year-old door to the public on Sunday, Sept. 18, 12-4 p.m.

Originally, one of seven one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout Mt. Joy Township, The Pleasant Grove School, known as “Mud College” was built in 1869. It served the educational needs of students’ grades in first through eighth grades until 1949, when one-room schoolhouses began their phased consolidation.

