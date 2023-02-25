Rev. Micaiah Van Evera will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, March 6, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery, Arendtsville Road, Biglerville.
The gathering begins at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders prior to pastor’s comments at 8 a.m.
A Boyertown native, this is Evera’s first time to speaks at the prayer breakfast since his two year-old call to serve the Orchard Springs Fellowship in Aspers.
Evera is a 2007 graduate of the South West Assembly of God University. Following youth pastor experience in Norman, Oklahoma, he preached in Somerset, Pa., until his call in 2020 to lead Orchard Springs.
He and his wife Lydia and their two children live in Bendersville.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is open to all comers the first Monday of each month at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and food orders and continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex, accompanied by Klaus Bergmann on the accordion. Following a guest speaker’s presentation, the multi-denominational fellowship typically concludes about 9 a.m.
Swift Run Four Square Gospel Rev. Dan Kriel will speak April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.