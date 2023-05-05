The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club is again working to fulfill fruit lovers needs by selling fresh-picked blueberries.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club is again working to fulfill fruit lovers needs by selling fresh-picked blueberries.
The deadline for ordering 10-pound boxes of berries is June 26, or June 24 for online orders, according to a Kiwanis release.
“The annual sale is the local Kiwanis Club’s biggest fund-raiser, generally netting more than $10,000 which is earmarked to support local youth and community programs,” the release reads.
The club expects its cost to be higher again this year and has set the price at $35 for a 10-pound box.
The berries will be picked fresh at a farm in southern New Jersey and delivered the next day, Friday, June 30, to the Gettysburg Rec Park’s Charlie Sterner Building at 545 Long Lane. Volunteers will be on hand to unload the grower’s truck. Berries can pick them up 12-6 p.m.
As in the past several years, pick-up will be drive-through only. Signs and club members will direct buyers to the front of the Sterner building where Kiwanis members will be available to take their payment and bring orders to their cars.
Profits from the sale will be used to support three service leadership groups, K-Kids Club at Lincoln Elementary School, the Builders Club at Gettysburg Area Middle School and the Key Club at Gettysburg High School, and a variety of other programs that benefit Adams County youth and their families, including JROTC at Gettysburg Area High School, Upper Adams Reading is Fundamental, the Penguin Project, GARA youth programs, Shining Star Therapeutic Riding Ministry, the Special Olympics, the United Way’s Ready to Learn and Back to School programs, Ruth’s Harvest, Tender Care, AGAPE and the Adams County Library System.
Other programs that can expect support this year include Holiday Family Outreach, Officer Phil, HOBY and the Gettysburg Fire Department. Funds are also dedicated to the maintenance of the GARA playground that was built six years ago with funds raised by the Kiwanis Club.
Anyone wanting to order blueberries, which can be eaten fresh or frozen for use throughout the year, must place an order by June 26 (June 24 for online sales) with a local Kiwanis member or by calling 717-337-2434. Orders can also be made online via the Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg Adams Facebook page.
