Adams County 4-H members and leaders were honored at the recent annual Adams County 4-H Leaders Achievement Night at the Agriculture & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg, according to an extension service release.

“These individuals provide the spark to Adams County’s 4-H experience. The evening began with apple crisp and ice cream followed by recognition of 4-H teens and adults,” the release reads.

