Adams County 4-H members and leaders were honored at the recent annual Adams County 4-H Leaders Achievement Night at the Agriculture & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg, according to an extension service release.
“These individuals provide the spark to Adams County’s 4-H experience. The evening began with apple crisp and ice cream followed by recognition of 4-H teens and adults,” the release reads.
The 4-H Memorial awards were presented to the following 4-H teen members: Brienna Crandell, New Oxford, received the Elizabeth Brown Foods award; Amanda Woerner, Orrtanna, received the Mrs. Edward Snyder Clothing award and the William Miller Award; and Makayla Keller, Gettysburg, the John Myers Camp award.
The Adams County 4-H National Recognition Award was also presented during the banquet. This award is based on a member’s comprehensive record of activities in 4-H, current 4-H involvement, and their excellence within a specific program area. The Junior Recognition Award winners, Leroy and Eugene Rentzel, Gettysburg, received 4-H hooded sweatshirts.
Clover award winners were Camryn Beinhaur, bronze; white, Leroy Rentzel and Raelee Smith, Eugene Rentzel, Charlotte Duvall, and Victoria Snyder, green. Each received pins for their accomplishments.
Each 4-H volunteer was recognized with an Adams County 4-H T-shirt as a gift for completing their years of service to the 4-H program. Volunteers completing their first year of service and receiving a gold clover pin were Daphne DeGennaro, Deanna Duvall, Chelsy Krebs, Brandy Mosser, Tessa Redding, and Tim Woodward. Shane McCarty and Glenda Woerner were recognized with silver clover pins for five years of service. Volunteers Kelly Hollabaugh and Martha Klunk were recognized for 10 years of service with a gold clover pin and plaque. Laura Klunk and Pamela White were recognized for 15 years of service with a pearl clover pin and plaque. Glenda Miller and Kathy Raber were recognized for 20 years of service with a diamond chip 4-H clover pin and plaque. Ina and Bob Bucher and Deb Flickinger were recognized for 35 years of service and presented with a 4-H fleece jacket. Donna Livelsberger received a coat for 45 years of service as a 4-H volunteer.
Aero Oil, received the Business Partner in 4-H Award for their continuous support of the Adams County 4-H program. Liz Fair received the Individual Partner in 4-H Award and Sue Ann McCarty, 4-H Bermudian Springs 4-H Club leader received the Distinguished 4-H Leader Award. All 4-H members who completed 4-H projects at fair in 2022 and registered 4-H volunteers will be receiving a 4-H t-shirt for their respective accomplishments.
Donna Livelsberger, 4-H Board member, completed six years of service to 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc. was presented a laser engraved pen box and pen. Marguerite Plank and Dawn Harvey were recognized for completing a three-year term on the board of directors. Deb Flickinger, Laura Wukovitz, Jennifer Hollabaugh, and Deanna Duvall were each elected to serve a three-year term on the 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc. Board of Directors.
“Thank you to Donna Livelsberger, Jennifer Hollabaugh, Laura Wukovitz, and Glenda Miller for making the delicious homemade apple crisp with apples donated by Group Orchards Inc. Special thanks to our 4-H Leaders Banquet Planning Committee: Donna Livelsberger, Jennifer Hollabaugh, Laura Wukovitz and 4-H Educators Darlene Resh and Alexis Lansford who coordinated the evening’s festivities,” the release reads.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
