Respective Solutions Group, Healthy Adams County and The Center for Youth and Community Development are partnering to bring the community a “Family Support Symposium.” This free training opportunity will be held Tuesday, May 23, at Valentine Hall at the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the program commencing at 9 a.m. The objective is to bring together professionals who work with families to determine community needs, to learn about supports available for those needs, and to discuss possible solutions in a collaborative environment. Human service workers, preschool staff, primary and secondary education professionals, counselors, social workers and faith leaders are encouraged to attend. Dr. Michael Diller, the Director of the WellSpan Employee Assistance Program, will present “Remember, We All Rise When We Lift Others…Keys to Fostering Good Mental Health, Wellbeing and Resilience in Ourselves and Others” to open the symposium. There will be morning and afternoon breakout sessions with attendees choosing from three topics. Morning breakout session speakers will be Dr. Howard Rosen “Social-Emotional Learning for a Better World”; Yiemi Bautista “Latinx/Hispanic Journey Maps: A Tool for Empathy, Understanding and Growth”; and “Supporting Teens in 2023”, a panel of CFY Youth Coalition teens led by Joe Markiewicz, international youth leadership consultant. Afternoon breakout sessions consist of a panel discussion on Suicide Prevention moderated by John Lewis; Dr. Smitha Nair “Mental Health and Nutrition”; and Heather Powell will be discussing the Strengthening Families Framework. The symposium closes with Dr. Dana Winters, Executive Director of the Fred Rogers Institute, speaking about “The Power of Simple Interactions”. Please register at cfygettysburg.com/registration. If you would like more information, email training@respectivesolutions.com.
