Thanks to grant funding, the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) hired a community outreach and education coordinator, and plans to increase its child abuse prevention education efforts, according to an ACCAC release.
Andrew Adcock fills the new role.
“Our agency is very appreciative” of the support provided by the Adams County Community Foundation, ACCAC Director Elida Murray said.
Adcock will play a pivotal role in the agency’s ongoing work to protect vulnerable children.
“I am very excited to have joined a great team at an even greater agency and am very excited to see my community come together to raise awareness about a topic that is close to my heart. The mission of the CAC is so important to me. I consider myself very lucky that I get to play a role in making my community safer for children,” Adcock said.
Adcock “jumped right into outreach and education activities on his first day,” as befits someone with background in children’s services and community outreach, according to the release.
In recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, ACCAC encouraged individuals to wear blue ribbons or child abuse prevention stickers. Meanwhile, more than 50 stores, restaurant and business owners displayed blue lights in windows, posted child abuse prevention flyers and shared educational brochures with visitors. Residents lit their front porches in blue or displayed blue candles in windows to show their support.
“We can prevent child abuse. When 5% of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention, that is the ‘tipping point’ in reducing child abuse in the community. We encourage those in our community to be part of the 5% by committing to learn how to recognize, prevent and react responsibly in protecting children from sexual abuse. We invite everyone to commit to spreading the word and creating awareness that child abuse happens right here in our community,” Murray said.
Information about child abuse prevention and how to join ACCAC’s efforts to support victims and end child abuse in the community is available from Adcock at aadcock@kidsagaincac.org, or 717-337-9888.
