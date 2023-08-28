The 2023 Adams County Heritage Festival Bicycle Parade will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
The event will offer both a Kids’ Bicycle Parade and a Community Walk along the Biser Trail at the rec park, according to a release from the organizers.
The day will be loaded with entertainment and food for a community unity event, according to the release.
Bike decorating starts at 12:30 p.m. near the stage, or youngsters may decorate their bikes at home. Helmets are required. Youth will receive a free can of Lucky Leaf apple juice, courtesy of Knouse Foods, for wearing a helmet.
Youngsters 12 and under may register to win a $350 prize to Gettysburg Bicycle & Fitness. When a child registers at the festival near the stage and rides a bike at the parade, they will automatically receive five entries for a raffle to win the incentive.
“If you ride your bike before the event and report to habpi2021@gmail.com with name, age, adult contact info and date of ride, you’ll earn one additional entry to win,” the release reads.
If weather cancels the event, the $350 prize will still be given, chosen from those who registered by email. Note, there is a limit of one email entry per child.
Jen Yablonsky serves as chair of the Kids’ Bicycle Parade and can be reached at 415-730-4562.
