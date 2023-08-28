bike

The Adams County Heritage Festival Bicycle Parade will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. along the Biser Trail at the Gettysburg Rec Park. (Submitted Photo)

The 2023 Adams County Heritage Festival Bicycle Parade will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park.

The event will offer both a Kids’ Bicycle Parade and a Community Walk along the Biser Trail at the rec park, according to a release from the organizers.

