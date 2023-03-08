transit

Shown from left are Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown, Transit Services Director Roman Steichen, Transit Services Deputy Director Jaime McKay, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs, and Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird. (Submitted Photo)

People living in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Jefferson and Thurmont will soon have more access to Transit’s service, including round-trip shuttles on Saturdays, thanks to a pilot program that launches Saturday, April 1. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater recently announced the expansion, according to a release issued by Frederick County, Md., Government communications officer.

“We asked communities in the northern and southern areas of Frederick County how we could better serve them,” Fitzwater said. “And people told us they needed more options to get to medical appointments, shop, and even get to work. By expanding access to Transit, we are expanding opportunities for people who live in our smaller, more rural communities.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.