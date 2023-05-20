The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 19.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kierston Moffitt, 30, of Chambersburg, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 31, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Leah King, 27, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each possession of drug paraphernalia March 24, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Champigny, 36, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with no registration lights, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway Jan. 30, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Karen Hoskin, 51, of York, was charged with one count of retail theft March 16, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eian Wentz, 20, of Fairfield, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of disregarding a traffic lane March 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
