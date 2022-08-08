Musicians representing five community bands from Westmoreland County are set to embark on a cross-state tour this month, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park, according to a release from the group.
More than 50 musicians from Westmoreland-based Delmont Concert Band, Jeannette Community Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, Penn-Trafford Community Band and Scottdale Concert Band are participating.
“The performances are intended to honor the heroes of Flight 93 and the Civil War soldiers who gave their life for our country,” the release reads.
The band is performing at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. before traveling to Gettysburg Battlefield Visitor Center for a 4 p.m. performance. They’ll perform again at Lincoln Square on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., according to the release.
Special songs selected for these performances include:
• “The Star-Spangled Banner”
• “Flight of Valor,” written specially in remembrance of Flight 93
• “Gettysburg” from the motion picture “Gettysburg”
• “Going Home” in a special arrangement by composer Jari Villanueva, who is retired from the United States Air Force where he spent 23 years with the US Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. Villanueva is considered the country’s foremost expert on military bugle calls, particularly the call of taps. Villanueva may make a cameo appearance with the Westmoreland County bands.
• Trumpet players are planning to perform taps in four-part harmony as part of 100 Nights of Taps at the Soldiers Monument in Gettysburg’s National Cemetery. Harmonized taps was originally arranged by Villanueva and performed at Arlington National Cemetery in remembrance of President John F. Kennedy 50 years after his assassination.
This is the second tour for the group of bands. In 2019, they played three concerts in Washington, D.C. to honor veterans on the 75th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces in Normandy. The bands have performed together for other concerts in the region since 2016 including concerts at the historic Palace Theatre and Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center.
In addition, each community band performs several concerts throughout the region yearly. In total, the bands comprise about 250 musicians, according to the release.
Local residents are welcome to attend any of the performances.
