band

Musicians from Westmoreland County will perform at the Gettysburg Battlefield Visitor Center Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. then at Gettysburg Town Square on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

Musicians representing five community bands from Westmoreland County are set to embark on a cross-state tour this month, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park, according to a release from the group.

More than 50 musicians from Westmoreland-based Delmont Concert Band, Jeannette Community Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, Penn-Trafford Community Band and Scottdale Concert Band are participating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.