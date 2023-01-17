Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) last week in Harrisburg voted with a majority of his colleagues to approve legislation that would enable Pennsylvania drivers to keep more of their hard-earned money by reducing the state tax they pay on gasoline, according to a release issued by the Senate Republican Communications Office.

“Many Pennsylvania families are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation and higher prices,” Mastriano said. “I’m committed to working with my colleagues to reduce the amount of taxes Pennsylvania drivers pay for a gallon of gasoline.”

