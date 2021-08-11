Gov. Tom Wolf handed down a decree Tuesday that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7, according to a release from Commonwealth Media Services, Department of General Services.
Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the mandate. Additionally, beginning Sept. 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment, according to the release.
