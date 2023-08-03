Exhibitions by Richard Chandler Hoff and Blayne Miller will open Friday with a free public reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The Kravits family exhibition will also be on display this month as well.
“Inventing History: Cherished Memories of Good Times that Never Happened,” a collection of black and white drawings by Richard Chandler Hoff, will be on display in the gallery during August.
“Using graphite pencil on paper, my drawings vividly depict an imaginative view of 1940s American life. These works provide visually dynamic scenes exciting both artists and non-artists alike. Specifically, art students, are fascinated with my unique approach to drawing,” Hoff said, according to a release.
A published book of his work will also be available during the exhibition.
“People that Matter to Me,” a photography exhibit by Blayne Miller, will be on display in the studio during the month of August.
Miller, a rising junior at Gettysburg Area High School, became interested in photography her freshman year. This straight-A student is a member of the photography club and field hockey team, and is active in her church. She also has been a summer camp coordinator for ACAC for three years under the direction of Wendy Heiges.
“I was drawn to taking photos because I like to capture brief moments in time. I enjoy showing the viewer the way that I see things in everyday life,” she said.
Information about these and other upcoming ACAC exhibitions, events, or art classes is available at www.adamsarts.org or 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.