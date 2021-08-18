Featuring the ballads, jigs and haunting music of the British Isles, Cormorant’s Fancy will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. on the east porch of the Seminary Ridge Museum, 111 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner to this free concert, according to a Music! Gettysburg release. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel. Check the website at www.musicgettysburg.org for last minute updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.