The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Sept. 5.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Michael Chandler, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a certificate of inspection July 10, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Omar Aquil, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and driving on a suspended license May 19, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kaleb Johnson, 28, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving May 27, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Lovelina Mercado, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of failure to comply with the administration of the law, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and driving without rear lighting Aug. 14, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Monahan, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of making a false written statement when attempting to purchase a firearm and making a false written statement under penalty March 7, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Sean Mazaleski, 20, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of fleeing a police officer, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 65 mph, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding a traffic lane, reckless driving, turning without signaling, obscuring a license plate, driving an unregistered out-of-state vehicle, illegal passing, and failure to stop at a red light July 3, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
