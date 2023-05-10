Adams County
South Mountain Antique Engine Assoc. Inc. will hold a tractor drive on Saturday, May 13, at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, Arendtsville. Registration at 8 a.m.; tractors leave fairgrounds at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to drive their farm tractor on the 20-mile route through Menallen and Franklin townships. Contact Adam Brown at 717-752-7381 or Ben Dubbs at 717-502-2336 for more information.
————
There will be a benefit horse show for Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries on Sunday, May 14, at 9 a.m. at the Gettysburg Riding Club, 102 Hounds Run, Gettysburg. There will be classes for everyone, all skill levels. Negative Coggins within the year is required. Food truck will be available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact grchorsepark@gmail.com or Kitty at 717-359-4216 or Gettysburg Riding Club website at Gettysburg Riding Club.yolasite.com or Gettysburg Riding Club Facebook page.
————
Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will host its free Educational Speaker Program on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 Middle St., Gettysburg. Licensed Battlefield Guide Ralph Siegel will present his “Gettysburg Shadows” talk, which focuses on the command decisions made during the battle.
————
A presentation, Fly Fishing Colorado’s Rivers and Streams by fly fishing guide and instructor Mark Mahler, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the conservation district office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. ACTU’s monthly business meeting will follow. Event is free and open to the public.
————
The Adams County Farm Bureau is holding a Chicken Bar-B-Q May 20, at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, 11 a.m. until sold out. This fundraiser is for the scholarship fund to help students pursuing ag-related college studies. Cost is $10 per person which includes half a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Baked goods and water available for purchase. Contact Secretary Deb Stock at 717-624-2592 for pre-sale tickets. There will be some dinners available the day of sale.
————
The @Home in Adams County Coalition will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. on May 22, to hear from two members of the Adams County Broadband Task Force regarding the broadband feasibility study. Register for the free event at www.homeinadamscounty.org/events-calendar. Email srice@sccap.org for more information.
————
The Senior ACTS will meet on Monday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village Fellowship Room. This month attendees are invited to bring a short reading to share with the group, or just plan to attend and listen to stories or poems.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will not meet due to illness.
————
The annual Biglerville Garden Club Plant Sale at the National Apple Museum, Sillik Pavilion, 154 W. Hanover St., is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
————
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
————
The Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg, on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 noon. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome. RSVP to Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at Gettysburg Hoss’s, York Road, at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 10. RSVP Don at 717-229-2553.
————
American Legion Auxiliary Yard Sale is Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. at the Legion Woods Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road. Breakfast and lunch available. Spaces are $10 for inside, and $5 for outside. Call 717-677-4842 to reserve a space.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Meat Raffle is May 19. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal served at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Menu is broasted chicken, baked potato bar, coleslaw and desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Bicycle Safety Rodeo is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. All children 4-11 are invited. Bicycle safety check, safety training, and a riding course. Call 717-334-5066 to reserve a spot as soon as possible.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 10, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch Thursday, May 11, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, May 14, 7-11 a.m. Menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, coffee and tea. The cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children ages; and children age 5 and under eat free. For more information, call 717-778-5377.
New Oxford
The Joyful Hearts will offer an evening of acapella singing at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, on Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
York Springs
A fundraiser dance at the York Springs Fire Company is set for May 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Small games of chance. BYOB.
Elsewhere
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.