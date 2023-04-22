The annual New Oxford High School Alumni Association Banquet is May 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, according to a release from the association committee.
The family-style meal with three meats, potato, vegetables and dessert is $30 per person.
Tour of the school begins at 4:30 p.m.; registration welcome booth at 5:30 p.m.
Superintendent Dr. Sharon Perry is the speaker.
Graduating Classes of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973 will receive 50th anniversary Colonial pins. Classes of 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 will receive 25th anniversary pins.
Special recognitions, door prizes and the presentation of the outstanding alumni award will be announced by President Lee Hoffheins, Class of 1965.
Reservations will be accepted until May 1. Contact information is lhoffheins@sprintmail.com or 717-476-7988, Daryl at 717-451-6096, or Karen at 717-873-4795.
The alumni banquet has been held yearly since 1963, except during the pandemic, with all classes attending and participating. The alumni association gives annual gifts to the band boosters, athletic boosters and Dollars for Scholars.
