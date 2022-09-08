bike

Youngsters participating in a previous bike parade are show. Youth are encouraged to sign up for the HABPI-sponsored bicycle parade during the Heritage Festival at the Gettysburg Rec Park on Sept. 18. (Submitted Photo)

The annual Kids Bicycle Parade will recognize Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing as 2022 Community Giver and Kids Bicycle Parade Marshal at the Heritage Festival Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Gettysburg Rec Park, according to a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) release.

Someone age 12 or younger can win a $350 bike certificate to Gettysburg Bicycle and Fitness courtesy of Thrivent and an anonymous donor. There are two ways to enter: ride once before Sept. 18 and report once to HABPI at habpi2021@gmail.com any time before then, which earns one entry by providing the child’s name, age, adult contact email/phone, and date of ride; or show up at the festival at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, register by the stage and ride in event that day, which earns five entries.

