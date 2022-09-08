The annual Kids Bicycle Parade will recognize Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing as 2022 Community Giver and Kids Bicycle Parade Marshal at the Heritage Festival Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Gettysburg Rec Park, according to a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) release.
Someone age 12 or younger can win a $350 bike certificate to Gettysburg Bicycle and Fitness courtesy of Thrivent and an anonymous donor. There are two ways to enter: ride once before Sept. 18 and report once to HABPI at habpi2021@gmail.com any time before then, which earns one entry by providing the child’s name, age, adult contact email/phone, and date of ride; or show up at the festival at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, register by the stage and ride in event that day, which earns five entries.
Youngsters who do both get six entries total.
If rain cancels the bike ride on Sept. 18, the $350 Bike Certificate will still be awarded, chosen from those who entered beforehand via email.
Also, go to the stage at the rec park at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to decorate bikes.
“We provide the decorations, or you can do so at home. The length of the ride is not important, but enjoying it is. Our youngest bicyclists may only be able to do a couple of hundred feet, and that is fine,” the release reads.
All bicyclists get a free can of apple juice.
“We want to thank our good friends at Knouse Foods for this generous contribution. We also want to thank Thrivent and the anonymous donor,” the release reads.
Frealing is a public servant and the role model for young people, according to the release. She is a graduate of St. Francis Elementary, Gettysburg High School, Penn State and Dickenson Law School. She has served on the board of The Greater Harrisburg NAACP and Gettysburg YWCA. She was elected mayor in 2021. A skilled communicator, she anchored TV and radio programs.
Youngsters are encouraged to register to win the $350 bicycle certificate, enjoy the bike ride and wear a helmet, according to the release. Jen Yablonsky serves as chair of the Kids Bicycle Parade and can be reached at 415-730-4562.
