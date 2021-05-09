ACNB Bank has promoted two officers to vice president, Eric L. Alleman and Anthony A. Spangler.
Alleman joined ACNB Bank in 2017 as assistant vice president/regional sales manager. In this role, he is responsible for helping to meet the financial services needs of customers and overseeing the performance at 11 of the bank’s community banking offices located in the bank’s Adams/Franklin Region comprising Gettysburg, Upper Adams, Franklin Township, Carroll Valley, Newville and Chambersburg. In addition, Alleman develops and implements sales and marketing strategies for the region that align with the Bank’s overall business objectives. He is based at the Bank’s Chambersburg Office, located at 850 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.