The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 25.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Wade McLane, 65, of Littlestown, was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility June 12, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Jakob Shatzer, 23, of Saint Thomas, Pa., was charged with three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 29, 2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Bradley Dull, 67, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one misdemeanor count and one felony count related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 1, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mark Salinas-Lopez, 21, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each careless driving, driving with no headlights, driving with no rear lights; and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction in the administration of law or other government function March 3, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jerry Kress, 46, of New Oxford, was charged with one misdemeanor charge each of selling or furnishing liquor to minors, and harassment July 8, 2021, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Frank Fenn, 40, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each failure to use a seat belt and violating the speed limit; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 5, 2021, in Union Township. The case was held for county court.
Alexander Breck, 22, of Ijamsville, Md., was charged with one disregard of travel lane violation, one misdemeanor count driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts carrying false identification card (minor) March 12, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Tyler Sprow, 20, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of improper sun screening and driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended; and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 22, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ralph Chronister, 52, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with two felony counts of retail theft Feb. 27, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Scott, 29, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one misdemeanor count possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and two felony counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 25, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Roth, 41, of Taneytown Md., was charged with one count each exceeding the speed limit and careless driving, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 15, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Hewitt, 57, Fairfield, was charged with one misdemeanor count indecent assault without consent of other; and one felony count each indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above, and unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses Jan. 1, 2016, in McSherrystown Borough. The case was waived to county court.
Samuel Collins, 37, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count each accident damage to an unattended vehicle of property, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane; and one misdemeanor count driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 5, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Mary Glass, 39, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license; and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 18, 2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robin Shaw Jr., 22, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, and disseminating photo/film of child sex acts Nov. 1, 2021, in Bonneauville. The case was held for county court.
