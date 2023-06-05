A McSherrystown man was charged with 13 felony counts in connection with alleged child pornography, according to court records.
Travis Swartzbaugh, 52, was held at Adams County Prison May 24-26, until a bondsman posted $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
An online investigation allegedly resulted in files being shared with an “undercover computer,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed May 24 by Adams County Detective Eric Beyer.
Review of the files led to issuance of a subpoena for records created in the normal course of business by internet service provider Comcast Cable Communications, according to the affidavit.
The records allegedly named Swartzbaugh and provided an address on Cricket Lane, where a search warrant was executed May 24, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly found in one computer were “50 images and 33 videos of child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
Devices seized from the residence included “a computer tower, two encrypted hard drives, and 4 hard drives that had no encryption,” according to the affidavit.
Charges included six felony counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of disseminating images of child sex acts, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.