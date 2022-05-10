Collaborating For Youth (CFY) is Adams County’s community-based, data-driven coalition that works to support positive youth development and substance-free positive futures, according to a CFY release.
The work is a process for community change; members of the coalition assess local data and community resources so they can bring the most relevant evidence-based prevention programs and other strategies to the county.
CFY focuses on the data it receives from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) to determine the priority areas of need in the communities. Students self-report personal experiences across many areas of their lives (school, family, community, peers), providing valuable insight regarding violence, drugs, bullying, depression, and more.
According to the 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) 41% of students (sixth, eighth, 10th, and 12th grades) felt depressed or sad most days in the past 12 months.
“Can you imagine being as young as 11 years old and feeling sad or depressed most days over the past year?” the release reads.
PAYS was again administered in fall of 2021. Rates of self-reported depression have risen for Adams County youth with levels higher than the commonwealth at large, according to the release.
According to youth in local discussions, this is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic isolation that kept teens away from their friends at school.
“So what can we do? This is something that our CFY Youth Coalition explored, having noticed the declining mental health of their peers. Their solution was the #UR campaign,” the release reads.
The #UR campaign spreads positive messages using posters, stickers, sidewalk chalk, and many more creative mediums with messages like “#UR Beautiful” or “#UR Worthy.”
The youth have placed these messages in their schools and communities in hopes of sparking a chain of positivity among their peers. As youth work to improve the situation among peers, they must look at how supports can be made available at different levels for mental health supports.
At present, the schools, community-based clinical agencies and other supports are frequently at capacity for services. Taking a deeper dive into PAYS data around the coalition table this spring and summer, community members are invited to join.
“One area of focus will be collaborative problem-solving to support youth mental health and resilience factors. Prevention efforts in Adams County touch many areas impacting youth. We look forward to this opportunity and invite new members to join our efforts,” the release reads.
Join the May 23 townhall meeting presenting the 2021 PAYS results by visiting www.cfygettysburg.com.
Samiah Slusser is the associate director of Prevention and Academic Services at CFYCD and is joined in writing this article by Maia Niedererr, CFY youth coalition board chairperson and student at Biglerville High School.
