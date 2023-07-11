The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of July 10.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Cody Yingling, 23, of New Park, was charged with one count each of failing to yield when entering a roadway and driving under the influence of alcohol Feb. 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Adam Rutter, 37, of Spring Grove, was charged with one count each of driving too fast for conditions, careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol June 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ryan Shifflett, 24, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling at nighttime April 25, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Owen Ellis, 43, of Norfolk, Va., was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a concealed carry permit and driving without rear lighting May 5, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
George Carroll, 32, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with an illegally modified exhaust system Feb. 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Misty Pergande, 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content above .16, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic lane and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance May 6, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Vega, 46, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle June 3, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
