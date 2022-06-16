The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of June 8.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jake Hamm, 22, of Wheeling, W.Va., was charged with one count each of property damage, simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting May 21, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Adams, 27, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, and four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance March 2, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Randy Lawver Jr., 28, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of careless driving, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph, disregarding a traffic lane, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance April 2, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Beverly Uhler, 77, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of trespassing by motor vehicle, careless driving, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol March 4, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Theodore Miles, 31, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment March 7, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
George Shifflett, 36, of Littlestown, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, disregarding a traffic lane, and five counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance March 4, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Aspen Proctor, 24, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count of trespassing Feb. 26, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jessie Smith, 29, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of failure to use low beams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use a seatbelt, and four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance March 16, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shane Kennedy, 35, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia April 29, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shane Kennedy, 35, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count of harassment and two counts of simple assault Feb. 26, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Carlson, 31, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment April 22, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Crystal Hopkins, 40, of Millersburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without rear lights April 3, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jaden McGee, 23, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 18, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alexander Nemethvargo, 23, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of criminal use of a communication facility and two counts related to child pornography June 23, 2021, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Seth Parmer, 46, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a red light, and reckless driving March 23, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Timothy Suter, 32, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of failing to stop at a stop sign and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 2, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
James Russ, 34, of Wesminster, Md., was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, reckless driving, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol April 3, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jamie Mellinger, 47, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of false reporting and harassment Feb. 7, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Natalie Esworthy, 18, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving without rear lights, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10 mph, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and seven counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 19, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jack Woods, 59, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 11, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wade Bortner, 43, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and seven counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 20, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Haugh, 59, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle without lights between sunset and sunrise and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance March 7, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Batton, 34, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of driving an unregistered vehicle and five counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance April 4, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kenneth Marshall, 39, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property Jan. 21, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Grace Marshall, 45, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property Jan. 21, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
