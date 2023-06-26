Each year Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) presents awards to property owners who believe there is beauty and value in architectural history and who have invested hundreds of hours of hard work preserving the past, according to an HGAC release.

HGAC’s Preservation Committee, chaired by Curt Musselman, is responsible for choosing a Barn Preservation Award winner, and the House Preservation Award Committee, chaired by Kendra Debany, selects a house winner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.