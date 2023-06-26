Each year Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) presents awards to property owners who believe there is beauty and value in architectural history and who have invested hundreds of hours of hard work preserving the past, according to an HGAC release.
HGAC’s Preservation Committee, chaired by Curt Musselman, is responsible for choosing a Barn Preservation Award winner, and the House Preservation Award Committee, chaired by Kendra Debany, selects a house winner.
“For 2023, the Barn of the Year award went to Sherry Rogers and Clifford Frost for the extensive work done on their barn on Mount Hope Road, near Fairfield. The House Preservation Award went to David and Cynthia Salisbury for their restoration work on the Scott Farmhouse, located at 320 Scott Road in Freedom Township,” the release reads.
The Rogers-Frost Barn is a circa 1860 extended Pennsylvania Barn constructed by William Culp, brother of Henry Culp of Culp’s Hill fame. The barn was plundered twice by Confederate troops in the summer of 1863 on the way to Gettysburg.
When Rogers and Frost purchased the barn in 2014, the barn needed extensive repairs to failing timbers and masonry. The barn siding and louvers were damaged and deteriorating. With the help of contractor Hugh (Sam) McKinney, Rogers and Frost over eight years methodically addressed significant threats to the barn’s existence and completely restored the barn.
The Scott farmhouse was built in 1869-70 by Civil War veteran George Washington Scott. The Salisburys purchased the structure in January 2017 and immediately set to work restoring the farmhouse back to its original beauty.
They successfully accomplished all of their goals, the most complicated being the removal of the changes made to the house through the years. In addition, they restored the kitchen, sanded and refinished all of the floors, stripped and repainted all of the doors and door hardware and removed an overgrowth of shrubbery and vines and tall pine trees surrounding the house.
The Salisburys and Rogers and Frost received bronze plaques from HGAC recognizing their indefatigable preservation work at HGAC’s recent annual meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.