Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) invites folks to learn about Fire Prevention Safety during its annual open house Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m., at 35 N. Stratton St.
Children through 12th grade are invited to participate in a Fire Prevention Passport to Safety event with 20 interactive stations highlighting different aspects of fire prevention and safety, including stop, drop and roll, calling 9-1-1, home fire drill, fire extinguisher use, and a youth obstacle course.
Community safety representatives, including those from the American Red Cross, local HAM radio, Columbia Gas, HACC, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Move Over program, various police departments and visits from Haverfield Aviation and WellFlight helicopters.
Youngsters’ passports with nine stamps will be entered into a drawing for cash prizes.
“The interactive stations are a great way to increase safety and awareness throughout the community,” according to Glenda Heyser, GFD fire prevention coordinator. “My favorite part is for all ages to learn that the Gettysburg Fire Department is a fully volunteer department that provides an incredible service to the community.”
In addition to being a firefighter, there are many other opportunities to volunteer at GFD. Support is always needed behind the scenes to keep the department running.
Tours of the station will be provided, including a glimpse into the 200-plus year history at the station’s museum.
The station also recently renovated its apparatus bay area with new roll up doors and welcomes everyone to get an up-close look at the vehicles ready to protect the community.
Refreshments will also be available.
More information about the Gettysburg Fire Department can be found at gettysburgfd.com
