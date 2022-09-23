helo

The WellSpan helicopter will be at the Gettysburg Fire Department’s annual open house Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m., at 35 N. Stratton St. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) invites folks to learn about Fire Prevention Safety during its annual open house Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m., at 35 N. Stratton St.

Children through 12th grade are invited to participate in a Fire Prevention Passport to Safety event with 20 interactive stations highlighting different aspects of fire prevention and safety, including stop, drop and roll, calling 9-1-1, home fire drill, fire extinguisher use, and a youth obstacle course.

