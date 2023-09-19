The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) in partnership with YWCA Hanover SafeHome invited the community to participate in the first-ever Purple Paws Pet Walk Sept. 24, 1-3 p.m., at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane.
“You are invited to bring your leashed dog to walk with you. There is no cost to participate, but donations are gratefully accepted. All donations will be split between the two non-profit organizations who are hosting. We welcome sponsorships from businesses,” an ACSPCA release reads.
The purpose in walking is to raise awareness and educate the public about the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty, according to the release.
YWCA Hanover SafeHome helps assist victims with housing, clothing, legal advocacy, and other services. ACSPCA assists with taking care of victims’ animals offering boarding, spay/neuter and vaccinations.
Other community organizations will be present at the walk to share information about other types of assistance that is available.
Years of research support the idea that there is a direct link between acts of cruelty to animals escalating to violence against humans, including children and elders, according to the release.
According to the ACSPCA release, 71% of domestic violence victims report that their abuser also abused or neglected animals in the home; and 43% of those who commit school shootings also committed acts of cruelty to animals.
“Working together to show that help is available, we can make a difference,” the release reads.
