The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) in partnership with YWCA Hanover SafeHome invited the community to participate in the first-ever Purple Paws Pet Walk Sept. 24, 1-3 p.m., at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane.

“You are invited to bring your leashed dog to walk with you. There is no cost to participate, but donations are gratefully accepted. All donations will be split between the two non-profit organizations who are hosting. We welcome sponsorships from businesses,” an ACSPCA release reads.

