The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will celebrate the First Friday opening reception of the Lauritsen Family Exhibition, and the artworks of Lora Christine Vannoy and Nancy Rehm at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, on Friday, Sept. 3, 5-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Family Ties: Creative Endeavors, a collection of 2-D and 3-D artwork created by Jim and Celeste Lauritsen, John Lauritsen, Bernadette Mayer, Kathy Lauritsen Schiefer, Jeffrey Lauritsen and Rammond Lauritsen, is featured in the Reception Hall, according to an ACAC release.
