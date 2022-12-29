Heather Holt of East Berlin and Kennedy Muchimba of Reading were hired in December by Adams Electric Cooperative.
Each will work out of the headquarters building in Gettysburg, according to a news release.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heather Holt of East Berlin and Kennedy Muchimba of Reading were hired in December by Adams Electric Cooperative.
Each will work out of the headquarters building in Gettysburg, according to a news release.
Holt was selected as the risk management coordinator in the Safety/Key Accounts/Accounting department. Her new role includes expanded planning, implementing and conducting of safety programs and inspections according to OSHA and co-op safety standards.
Before coming to Adams, she worked as a production process specialist, covering 51 locations for Cintas Corporation. Holt earned a digital electronics degree through the United States Navy, in which she also served as a sonar technician and fire control systems operator/technician.
Muchimba was chosen to fill an open cybersecurity specialist role in the Information Technology department. His role includes implementing additional systems to further protect and ensure the integrity of the cooperatives electric system and protected data.
Before coming to Adams, he worked as a security analyst, handling security audits, vulnerability scanning/assessment and network flow analysis for Threshold Rehabilitation Services in Reading, Pa. Muchimba earned a certificate in cyber defense security from Reading Area Community College, and he is currently working toward his Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and cybersecurity from the University of Phoenix.
Adams Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility serving 33,000 member-accounts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, and York counties. Adams Electric is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.