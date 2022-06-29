“Heart Wide Open,” a free outdoor concert with singer-songwriter Lea Morris (LEA), is set for Tuesday, July 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park’s Fireman’s Pavilion, according to a release from the sponsor.
While she often draws comparisons to other female phenoms such as Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell and Ani DiFranco, LEA’s sound seamlessly blends gospel, jazz, country and R&B into her own style — SoulFolk, the release reads.
“Having shared the stage with luminaries including Odetta, Mavis Staples, Dar Williams and Anthony Hamilton, LEA performs at a far-ranging array of venues, including arts centers, universities, festivals, places of worship and beyond. She is consistently acknowledged by the Washington Area Music Association as one of the region’s finest vocalists, songwriters, recording artists, children’s music performers and community music leaders,” the release reads.
The Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg (UUG) are sponsoring this community event.
“UUG provides a safe, compassionate, spiritual community that is a known force for peace and justice. LEA provided the music that gave solace, inspiration, and hope to UUG during online worship services in the first year of the COVID pandemic,” the release reads.
LEA can be found on the web, YouTube and Facebook by searching for thisisLEA. UUG is at uugettysburg.org and on Facebook at Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg and Friends. UUG is a member of the Unitarian Universalists Association (www.uua.org).
During the concert, a free-will offering will be gathered for the artist, according to the release.
