The Gettysburg Riding Club recently hosted the Adams County 4-H Horse Show and Open Benefit Horse Show, according to a release from Alexis Lansford, 4-H livestock educator for Penn State Extension, Adams County.
Participating in several fun competitions were 4-H members Sarah Appel, Camryn Beinhaur, Charlotte Duvall, Raelee Smith, and Victoria Snyder.
All 4-H’ers competing in the Adams County 4-H Horse Show were required to enter a Grooming and Showmanship class but could also enter a selection of speed and gaming classes as well.
Crepe Paper race, Don’t Spill, Apple Relay, and Musical Cones were optional entries. The 4-H members were evaluated on their grooming and showmanship abilities in both Western and English disciplines and riding classes that showcase the horse and rider on both flat ground and trails.
Throughout the year participants prepare for the horse show by working closely with, and caring for, a horse or pony while keeping records of all activities with the animals, according to the release.
Members also participated in county, district, or state shows as well as attended clinics, camps, and trail rides. They took part in learning activities at monthly 4-H Horse Club meetings and all members gave oral presentations to their club about a topic of their choosing.
Proceeds from the event support the Adams County 4-H Horse Club members. A silent auction with items donated from many local businesses took place as well. These funds were raised to support the Adams County 4-H Horse Club members participating in horse-related activities, camps, events, and other learning opportunities.
“Adams County 4-H Horse Club would like to send out a special thank you to all the volunteers, ribbon holders, ringmen, and parents who helped the show run smoothly. Also, a huge thank you to the following individuals and businesses for their support: Mason Dixon Mixin’, Holiday Hair-Gettysburg, Arbonne-Alyssa Arentz, Color Street- Leah Reider, Mo’s Photos, Tack Room Treasures, Reid’s Cider House, Ag Choice-York, Star View Custom Farming, Easter Family, EquestriSafe, Simply Southern Customs, Bayside Clay Earrings, Darlene Resh, Meadowbrooke Gourds, Green Glen Equine Hospital, Tractor Supply, Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, and all family members who help the show be so successful. Thank you to Carol Kessel who did a phenomenal job judging the Adams 4-H Horse Show and Open Benefit Horse Show and thanks to all Gettysburg Riding Club members who prepared the grounds for the show. Congratulations to all 4-H’ers on an outstanding show,” the release reads.
For more information about the 4-H Horse Program and other club activities, contact 4-H and Youth Livestock Educator Alexis Lansford at Penn State Extension in Adams County at 717-334-6271 or visit us on the web at http://extension.psu.edu/adams. Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
