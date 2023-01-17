Statewide 4-H winner

Raelee Smith of Fairfield with her horse Vader won first place in the grooming and showmanship class at the 2022 Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show. (Submitted Photo)

Adams County 4-H Horse Club member Raelee Smith of Fairfield captured first place in the grooming and showmanship class at the 2022 Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show at the PA Farm Show Complex.

Members of 4-H must compete and win in the respective classes at the county and district level to participate in the State 4-H Horse Show.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.