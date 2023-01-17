Adams County 4-H Horse Club member Raelee Smith of Fairfield captured first place in the grooming and showmanship class at the 2022 Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show at the PA Farm Show Complex.
Members of 4-H must compete and win in the respective classes at the county and district level to participate in the State 4-H Horse Show.
The show took place Oct. 27 to Oct 30.
Information about the 4-H Horse Program and other club activities is available from 4-H Livestock Educator Alexis Lansford, at Penn State Extension in Adams County at 717-334-6271 or at http://extension.psu.edu/adams.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.