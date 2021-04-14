In response to a public health advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), The Giant Company is encouraging customers to discard Nature’s Promise 94 percent lean, 6 percent fat ground turkey with use by/freeze by/sell by dates of Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 3, 2021, Jan. 4, 2021, Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2021 on the front of the package.
The Giant Company received notice from its supplier and the USDA that the products, which are now more than 90 days past their use by/freeze by/sell by dates, may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness, according to a Giant Company release.
