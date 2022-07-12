Volunteers are needed for the 18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex in Gettysburg, according to an Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County release.
Each volunteer who works a three-hour shift receives one free general admission ticket, including a souvenir wine glass and unlimited samples, according to the release.
“This event is a success because of the many volunteers who support it and ensure every attendee has a great experience,” said Jennifer McCleaf, event director.
The event annually draws more than 7,500 visitors who sample and purchase wine from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries, enjoy offerings from more than 40 food and craft vendors and dance to the region’s best live music.
For more information on volunteer openings call McCleaf at 717-334-8151.
“Hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and supported by area businesses and hundreds of volunteers, the festival promotes Pennsylvania wine, boosts the area economy and strengthens the local quality of life,” the release reads.
In addition to supporting chamber programs, the festival benefits school groups and community organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.