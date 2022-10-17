Reach Cyber Charter School students and their families recently kicked off the autumn school season with an in-person interactive event designed to help them develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills and support collaborative learning among their virtual classmates.
The students gathered at the Gettysburg Heritage Center, Steinwehr Avenue, in late September, according to a release from the school.
Meeting face-to-face compared to their normal virtual classroom, Reach Cyber students had the opportunity to try out a variety of stimulating STEM activities, including:
• Catapults: Students designed, built and tested catapults that they were subsequently allowed to take home.
• Race to 101: Students rolled dice to reach 101 without going over, using math and strategy skills.
• Paper Rockets: Students created paper rockets and launched them from a straw to test distance and collect data over multiple attempts.
• String Art: Students learned about carpentry and used wood blocks, nails, hammers, and string to design and create string art.
• Code Your Escape: Students learned the basics of coding in an offline maze escape game.
• I am Unique: Youngsters created an artistic fingerprint that shares who they are and what makes them unique through words.
While students experimented and collaborated, the adults accompanying them had the opportunity to meet the school’s principals, teachers and counselors, and learn more about Reach Cyber’s specific programs such as career readiness.
This gives students the opportunity to build real-world skillsets while exploring their interests and prepare for future careers, according to the release.
More than 7,000 students across the state are currently enrolled in Reach Cyber Charter School, according to the organization’s release.
“Reach Cyber is committed to providing a broad range of STEM enrichment for students in grades K-12. By providing many STEM offerings, Reach Cyber is preparing students for whatever comes next after graduation,” the release reads.
Reach Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public charter for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. Reach Cyber, a Pennsylvania Connections Academy, creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment, according to the release.
In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient.
Reach Cyber incorporates STEM-enrichment opportunities, as well as flexible pacing options that allow students to choose from a traditional calendar option, year-round option, or for high school students, an accelerated schedule. For more information, call 1-800-945-3655 or visit www.ReachCyberCharter.com.
