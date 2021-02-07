HD Entertainment, the area’s only all-female, award-winning DJ company is excited to announce their new endeavor for couples looking to plan their weddings. Central PA Wedding Shows will host four wedding shows in the next two months.
“We saw a need for couples to meet vendors in person in a welcoming environment. Based on the success of past wedding shows we have produced in Hanover, PA and the flood of couples, new and rescheduling in the wedding market, we created this circuit of wedding shows,” says Heather Dino-Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and Executive Producer of Central PA Wedding Shows. “Couples have been very active in our Facebook group and on social media. Vendors and couples alike have reached out to thank us for hosting these shows properly in today’s changing world and we are excited for everyone to meet!”
