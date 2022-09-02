“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of November, according to a Majestic release. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours. A public reception with the artist will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.
“I set out to create individual works of art that would combine to convey a singular experience,” said Allen. “Guided by color and use of the iconic photographs of Lincoln for reference, I wanted to create abstract figurative interpretations, emanations, of Lincoln.”
Allen has been painting portraits of Abraham Lincoln since 1983. A native of Pittsburgh, for 30 years she pursued a career in educational publishing, lastly as creative director for a major children’s publisher. In 2007, she left to pursue painting full time.
In recent years, she has exhibited her work at the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., the Pensacola Museum of Art, the Washington County Museum of Fine Art, Katonah Museum of Art, and Lowes Statehouse in Annapolis, Md.
She is a member of the board of directors of The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and the Lincoln Forum, founder and presenter of the Lincoln Fellowship’s One Hundred Nights of Taps in Gettysburg, and active in Main Street Gettysburg’s Baltimore Street Revitalization Project. She operates her studio and gallery, Lincoln Into Art, on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg.
“The Majestic is honored to host Wendy’s new exhibition of Lincoln-inspired paintings,” said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. “Not only is she an artist with a singularly unique vision, Wendy is also a community treasure who tirelessly volunteers her time and to so many worthwhile non-profit organizations who make Gettysburg a top tourist destination.”
“Emanations” is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Friday, 3–7 p.m.; Saturday, 12–7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. Admission is free. The Majestic Theater is located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.