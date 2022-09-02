majestic

“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery now through the end of November. (Submitted Photo)

“Emanations,” a collection of abstract figurative portraits of Abraham Lincoln by artist Wendy Allen, is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of November, according to a Majestic release. The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours. A public reception with the artist will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.

“I set out to create individual works of art that would combine to convey a singular experience,” said Allen. “Guided by color and use of the iconic photographs of Lincoln for reference, I wanted to create abstract figurative interpretations, emanations, of Lincoln.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.