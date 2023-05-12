The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 11.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Cases being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Ramiro Figueroa, 37, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a passenger's side registration light, and illegal window tint Jan. 18, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kyle Madison, 30, of Sabillasville, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol (BAC) content between .10-.16, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 25 mph Feb. 26, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kelsey Bodkins, 25, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, disregarding a traffic lane, and careless driving March 19, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Henby, 41, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic lane March 11, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nathaniel Tyler Jr., 56, of Aspers, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and striking two vehicles while driving Jan. 11, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
