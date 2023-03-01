The Adams County Arts Council announced its 2023 Annual Youth Recyclable Art Contest and Exhibit.
Students can enter works of art made entirely of recycled and repurposed materials for a chance to win awards and cash prizes, according to an arts council release. The contest is sponsored by Open Minds, McDonald’s, the Gettysburg Recycling Committee, and the Gettysburg Green Gathering.
The contest is open to youth in kindergarten through 12 grade.
Participation from local public/private/charter schools, homeschooled students, Scout troop members, and other youth groups and organizations is encouraged, according to the release.
“All entrants will receive a certificate of participation. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place entries in each age group (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12), Best in Show, and the People’s Choice Award,” the release reads.
There will also be cash prizes given for winners of the Repurposed Art Award. Entries that not only recycle items into a piece of art, but also result in a practical, usable, every day object (i.e. a chair or bowl) are eligible for this award. First, second, and third place in this category will be judged across all age groups. Judging for all categories will be done by local community members in the arts and conservation fields.
Students may register through the online form available through the council’s website until March 24. The exhibit will be on display at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, April 7-28. The opening reception for the exhibit will be Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
“Voting for the People’s Choice Awards will be open throughout the entirety of the display. Please stop by during our regular hours or call for evening/weekend availability. The final awards ceremony will occur on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.,” the release reads.
For more information, contest guidelines, and judging criteria, call 717-334-5006 or email events@adamsarts.org.
