The Adams County Arts Council announced its 2023 Annual Youth Recyclable Art Contest and Exhibit. Students can enter works of art made entirely of recycled and repurposed materials for a chance to win awards and cash prizes. Shown are 2022 particpants. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Arts Council announced its 2023 Annual Youth Recyclable Art Contest and Exhibit.

Students can enter works of art made entirely of recycled and repurposed materials for a chance to win awards and cash prizes, according to an arts council release. The contest is sponsored by Open Minds, McDonald’s, the Gettysburg Recycling Committee, and the Gettysburg Green Gathering.

