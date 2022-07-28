From raising livestock to programming robots, 4-H offers a learning experience for everyone, and the 4-H Youth Building at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 9-11, will introduce kids of all ages to the many facets of 4-H, according to a release from organizers in Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

Parents and children can learn about various 4-H programs with hands-on activities and demonstrations in the 4-H Youth Building. Activities will include exploring plant diseases under a microscope, meeting rabbits and testing dairy knowledge.

