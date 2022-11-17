Evergreen Cemetery stands central to Remembrance Day Weekend events in Gettysburg.
A rededication of the Gettysburg Civil War Women’s Memorial is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery Gatehouse, according to a release from the cemetery superintendent, Brian Kennell.
“The forty-five minute ceremony will honor the women of Gettysburg who served in various capacities before, during and after the Battle of Gettysburg,” the release reads.
The ceremony will feature speakers Cindy Small, Sue Boardman, Deb Novotny and Kennell. Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing will welcome attendees, and students from the Gettysburg Area School District will help during the wreath-laying ceremony in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the memorial. The public is invited to attend.
The cemetery entranceway through the Gatehouse will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Licensed Battlefield Guide Deb Novotny will offer two women’s history tours of the historic cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., weather permitting, according to the release.
“The tour will focus on the notable women who lived in the Gettysburg area during the battle in 1863,” the release reads.
The walk will feature the grave sites of Mary Virginia Wade, the Powers sisters, Elizabeth Thorn, the two widows whose homes were used by the Union and Confederate army commanders, and many more. Both tours will feature the same information and route, which will be on fairly level ground along cemetery roads.
There is no admission charge but donations for the benefit of Evergreen Cemetery will be accepted.
“It will be easier to contact attendees via email or cell phone number if we need to cancel the tour due to inclement weather,” the release reads.
Attendees should park along Baltimore Street/Baltimore Pike and congregate at the Women’s Memorial behind the Evergreen Gatehouse.
The Evergreen Cemetery is a nonprofit cemetery that operates under the direction of a board of trustees that is committed to the cemetery’s sustainability in a manner where the cemetery grounds, trees and wildlife may be maintained to the highest standards, according to the release.
The cemetery has a section dedicated to veterans and sites available throughout, including sections close to the historic Gatehouse and near where Abraham Lincoln gave his Gettysburg Address. There are many remaining lots available for full burial, cremation burial, or above-ground burial. If you would like to learn more about lots, monuments, mausoleums, or markers, call 717-334-4121, visit www.evergreencemetery.org or email info@evergreencemetery.org.
