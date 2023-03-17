Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvania Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners of a social media-fueled trend that has resulted in numerous thefts, and encourages owners to take steps to protect themselves if they are vulnerable, according to a release from Henry’s office.
A recent TikTok challenge encourages viewers to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle using household items. The affected vehicles are notably missing software that would prevent the vehicle from being started without the key, leading to the rise in exploitation on social media, according to the release.
Hyundai and Kia have begun pushing out software updates that resolve this issue and many affected vehicles should have the update by June 2023. Consumers may need to bring their vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealership for the software update.
“Social media has opened so many doors and opportunities for information-sharing,” said Henry. “Unfortunately, not all of those opportunities serve a positive purpose, so consumers should be aware of trends that leave them vulnerable to crime. I am thankful that Hyundai and Kia are already releasing the software corrections for these vehicles and for their partnership with local law enforcement to give consumers free steering wheel locks.”
Affected vehicles include 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantras, 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonatas, and 2020-2021 Hyundai Venues. Hyundai and Kia have partnered with local law enforcement to provide free steering wheel locks to consumers with affected vehicles, according to the release. Consumers should contact their local law enforcement agency to inquire if they are eligible for a free steering wheel lock.
Vehicle owners can contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information on the software update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.