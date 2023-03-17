Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvania Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners of a social media-fueled trend that has resulted in numerous thefts, and encourages owners to take steps to protect themselves if they are vulnerable, according to a release from Henry’s office.

A recent TikTok challenge encourages viewers to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle using household items. The affected vehicles are notably missing software that would prevent the vehicle from being started without the key, leading to the rise in exploitation on social media, according to the release.

