During the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited proposals for $460,000 in funding through the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grants created under the PA Farm Bill in 2019 and renewed for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.
Eligible projects will enhance the competitive position and stimulate market growth for crops designated as high priority because of their growth potential and importance for environmental sustainability, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture. Conservation cover crops were added to the list of eligible crops for the program’s second year.
