The Adams County Arts Council invites the public to an evening of Adams County food and wine pairings featuring Food 101’s Chef Corey Williams, at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., according to a council release.
Seating is limited for this ticketed event and reservations are required.
This culinary event will include a parsnip and leek soup served with a German Reisling, a maple glazed butternut squash salad with honey citrus vinaigrette served with a Savignon Blanc, and a Cotes du Rhone wine selected to pair with the main course to include braised pork loin, sautéed swiss chard, roasted beets and sweet potato puree. A sparkling French burgundy finishes the meal, pairing with an apple and pear crumble cheesecake.
To view the full menu and wine list, and to sign up for this event, call the ACAC, 717-334-5006, or register online at adamsarts.org.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
