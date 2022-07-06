The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society is hosting its annual picnic at the Eisenhower National Historic Site on Saturday, July 16, with ticket orders due by July 11, according to a society release.
Remembering the Eisenhower presidential years is the picnic theme with its 1950s popular culture.
“Attendees have the option to wear 1950’s period clothing, but modern-day picnic attire is always welcome. Tours of the Eisenhower home, a putting contest and a talk about Eisenhower and the Korean War are scheduled,” the release reads.
A 1950’s-themed trivia contest is also planned.
After dinner and door prizes, the Buzz Jones Quartet will perform 1950’s music of the bossa nova revolution, early rock and roll, and cool jazz. Other available activities include a self-guided tour of the site with the new National Park Service app or walking to the cattle barns on a self-guided tour.
In the even of severe weather, the picnic will be Sunday, July 17. The decision to postpone a day for weather will be made by Thursday morning, July 14.
“If buying tickets, please hold both dates open on your calendar. If a weather delay does occur and you are unable to attend the picnic, refunds are not possible as we must honor our financial commitments to our picnic vendors,” the release reads.
The Ragged Edge Coffee House of Gettysburg will cater the picnic with Angus beef sliders, and new this year, chicken prepared in Ike’s barbecue sauce. Baked beans, fresh garden salad, potato salad, iced tea, lemonade and a dessert of Mamie’s Deep-Dish Apple Pie round out the menu, along with a complimentary glass of wine.
Sponsors for the picnic include David and Cynthia Salisbury, Daun van Ee, Michael Birkner, David Belcher, Jackie White, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association and Duane and Linda Williams. Door prizes are provided by Gettysburg Eddie’s, Gettysburg Dairy Queen, Furs by Susan, World War II: The American Experience Museum, The Gettysburg Heritage Center, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, Priscilla Roberts, and Carol Hegeman, with intern dinner sponsors, Tony TenBarge, Bill Sterrett, and Ruthmary McIlhenny.
To purchase picnic tickets, visit the Eisenhower Society webpage at dwightdeisenhowersociety.org. Prices are $40 a person or $230 for a table of six. A limited number of tickets remain. The last opportunity to purchase tickets is by noon, Monday, July 11, unless the tickets are sold out before that time. For more information, call the society at 717-398-2349 or email info@dwightdeisenhowersociety.org.
