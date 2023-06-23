It’s Early Day Cruise In at the Fairfield Fire Company Sunday.
It’s Early Day Cruise In at the Fairfield Fire Company Sunday.
“Folks get to see a lot of nice restored cars, and get a chance to see our equipment,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
Classic and show cars will be the main fare of the day at the fire company’s third annual Early Day Cruise In.
“There is no entrance fee for the cars, or the spectators,” Jacobs said.
The first 50 cars to register for the one-day event will receive a dash plaque.
One highlight of the show will be the restored 1928 fire engine. The truck was restored and brought back to the fire company a couple years ago through massive fundraising efforts. Larry Spangler, of Hanover, did the restoration work.
“He did an excellent job on it,” said Jacobs.
Another special feature at the Cruise In will be the firing off of a 1966 top fuel nitro dragster at 12 noon, he said.
Early Day Cruise In attendees should be prepared when the dragster comes to life. It’s going to be loud, said Jacobs.
Food will also be available, he said.
“Donuts and coffee will be available in the morning,” Jacobs said.
Lunch-type food will be available for purchase 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., he said.
Ice cream and popcorn vendors will be on hand for folks looking for walking-around food items.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent the 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, fire hall.
In the event of rain, the Early Day Cruise-In will be rescheduled for Saturday, July 1, said Jacobs.
Check out Fairfield Fire & EMS on Facebook for more information on the Cruise In and other activities at the fire station.
The fire company is also hosting fundraising sandwich sales Saturdays, July 1 and 8 at the fire station. The sandwich sales are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless sold out earlier.
Offerings for the July 1 and 8 sandwich sale include crab cake, beef or ham with chips and a drink for $10.
